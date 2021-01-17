Madison man arrested for 3rd OWI after driving up Capitol stairs

article

Police responded to the report of a person driving their vehicle up the exterior stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building early Sunday morning, Jan. 17.

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Willie Burks had driven up the steps and around the exterior landing of the building. He had parked his vehicle after driving against traffic.

Police arrested Burks for OWI, his third offense.

Security at the Capitol was heightened Sunday, unrelated to this incident, ahead of Inauguration Day.