Madison hit-and-run, man and dog dead

article

A man and his dog were struck and killed by a vehicle near Schroeder and Struck in Madison on Wednesday night, Feb. 15.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle is a blue sedan with a smashed front windshield. Madison Police Department said it might be a Chevy Malibu that frequents the area near Gammon and Schroeder.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If anyone has any information about the vehicle or its driver, please get in touch with the Madison Police Department at 608-266-4988.