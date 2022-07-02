MADACC dog, cat summer adoption promotion announced

article

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Friends of MADACC announced a brand new "Summer in the City" promotion for adult dogs and cats.

The promotion started June 29 and runs until Aug. 31.

The "Summer in the City" promotion will focus on finding homes for adult dogs and cats, leaving room for incoming strays throughout the summer. A gift from Friends of MADACC will allow MADACC to cut adoption fees in half for adult dogs and waive fees on all adult cats (1 year and older).

MADACC has seen a drastic increase in intake on animals in 2022. MADACC is the sole holding facility for strays in Milwaukee County, so it is very important to keep adoptions moving during the busiest time of year.

Listings for dogs and for cats are available online. All adoptable dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed.

Adopters that live in Milwaukee County will be required to purchase a $12 license. Dogs in foster and "preselect" adoptions are not eligible for the promotion. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.