MADACC shelter at capacity; animals in 'urgent need' of adoption

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission said Friday its shelter is at capacity after an "overwhelming influx" of animals.

The organization said it is currently taking in more animals than it can adopt out, and there is an "urgent need" to find loving families for those animals.

Right now, MADACC said it is caring for 360 animals at its shelter. Eighty-three dogs are available for adoption, as well as 35 cats.

"We have all different types of breeds, different age groups. We have puppies, we have senior dogs," said Amila Rizcic, president of Friends of MADACC. "For cats, for example, Friends of MADACC is sponsoring adoption fees for 2024 for cats that are over five months old."

MADACC said, to help out with rising costs for animal care, they are also in need of donations.