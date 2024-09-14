article

The Brief MADACC said it has taken in an overwhelming number of animals, and its shelter is at capacity. "Barktoberfest" aimed to find loving homes and raise money for the shelter.



The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission is taking in an overwhelming number of animals and said there's a critical need to find pets their forever homes.

"She’s amazing. She’s made all these friends in the beer garden," said Jineen McLemore. "We believe she was a breeder dog that was dumped, and she ended up at my house."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

McLemore is talking about Journee, a French bulldog she rescued from MADACC two years ago. Despite a difficult past, it turns out she is quite the social butterfly – and a very happy pup.

"It's about finding them really good homes and just – they need it. They come to animal control for a variety of reasons, and sometimes it is circumstances that aren’t great," McLemore said.

MADACC said its shelter recently reached capacity after it took in a major influx of animals. The issue is, MADACC is not seeing the same number of people who are looking for pets.

"Unfortunately, this year has been very high on the intake of dogs, cats and other animals," said Amila Rizvic, Friends of MADACC president. "We need people to adopt."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

At "Barktoberfest" on Saturday, MADACC hoped to find loving homes for pups like Nala. The event raises money for animals that are currently at MADACC's shelter.

"Events like this are really good for outreach," Rizvic said.

MADACC is open seven days a week for adoption. For more information about hours of operation and how to help, visit the organization's website.