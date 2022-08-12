Luxembourg Fest: Food, fun and live music

For the next three days, Belgium, Wisconsin will be celebrating Luxembourg Heritage with food, fun and live music at Luxembourg Fest
Brian has details on this family-friendly event that’s been going on for the past three decades.
For the next three days, Belgium, Wisconsin will be celebrating Luxembourg Heritage with food, fun and live music at Luxembourg Fest. Brian Kramp has details on this family-friendly event that’s been going on for the past three decades.
The 36th Annual Luxembourg Fest kicked off yesterday in Belgium and goes through Sunday
Brian is sampling the Luxembourgish beverages that they’ll be serving during this celebration known as the World's Largest Luxembourg Family Reunion.
There are plenty of ethnic festivals to enjoy this summer throughout the state, but only one serves Treipen
Brian is digging into the Luxembourgish cuisine with a preview of this weekend’s Luxembourg Fest.
If you enjoy eating unique ethnic food, this year’s Luxembourg Fest has a full menu of sausage, dumplings and bean soup
Brian is in Belgium getting a preview of the tasty food options at the 36th Annual Luxembourg Fest.
For the next three days, Belgium, Wisconsin will be celebrating Luxembourg Heritage with food, fun and entertainment at Luxembourg Fest
Brian is with the Wisconsin Diamond Dancers who will be performing at this year’s event.
Looking to experience something different this weekend? How about a free festival that features Luxembourgish food, music and culture
Brian is in Belgium with an artist that will be teaching stone carving at the 36th Annual Luxembourg Fest.