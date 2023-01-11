Luck, Wisconsin $15.1M Megabucks winner comes forward

article

Mark Cunningham is the lucky person who bought a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Lottery officials said Cunningham went to the lottery office in Madison Monday, Jan. 9 to claim his winning ticket.

"Dreams really do come true," said Cunningham.

Cunningham bought the ticket at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue in Luck for the Jan. 4 Megabucks drawing. Cunningham's jackpot-winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28.

"I actually won $15.1 million and $2," said Cunninham. "I also had a $2 winning ticket for the same drawing."

It's the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015.

Paul Wondra, manager at Wayne's Food Plus, described the day he learned his store sold the winning ticket as a "whirlwind."

"I was told by the Lottery people that, 'Now, you’re going to be that mecca,'" said Wondra. "'You sold a big ticket. You’re going to be the place to go.' So far, it’s holding true."

Wayne's Foods Plus received $100,000 for selling the winning ticket. Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive up to $100,000.