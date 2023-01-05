Lottery winner in Luck, Wisconsin cashing in on $15.1M prize

article

Someone who bought a Megabucks lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin (how lucky is that) is smiling pretty big on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person won the $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot for the Wednesday drawing.

The winning numbers drawn for Wednesday were: 4, 6, 12, 17, 27, and 28. The Wisconsin Lottery says the odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in 6,991,908.

The lottery website indicates there were 14,162 winners in all for that Megabucks drawing – from $2 on up.

The estimated jackpot for the next Megabucks drawing will be $1 million.

Luck is in the northwest part of Wisconsin – about 95 miles to the northwest of Eau Claire.