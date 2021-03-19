Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is marking a milestone anniversary -- 50 years! Owner Marc Malnati joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.

About Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria (website)

While many things have changed since 1971, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria has remained the same and stayed true to its quality, hospitality and deep dish pizza recipe that have made them a favorite nationwide. Lou Malnati and his wife Jean, opened their first deep dish pizzeria in Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, on March 17, 1971. From that restaurant, a recipe for success was born and the legacy continues through Lou’s sons, Marc and Rick Malnati.

To kick-off the milestone celebration, Lou Malnati’s is planning a golden year of exciting 50th Anniversary special events, promotions and contests for customers and employees including:

Special menu offers during March and April:

Select items will be 50% off on certain days including Tiramisu, Malnati Dressing, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Italian Ice from March 22 – April 15.

Large Deep Dish Specialty Pizzas, "The Lou" and "Malnati Chicago Classic", will be offered for $19.71 each from March 17 – 21.

Customer contests through social media to win prizes for submitting their stories with photos and videos, trivia contests and giveaways using hashtag #LousTurns50.

Special events in all markets will be shared for the upcoming months.

Employee engagement activities planned throughout the year.