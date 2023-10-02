Lottery winners in Wisconsin; tickets sold in Plymouth, Kenosha

article

Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating a couple of big winners in the state.

A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket (matching 11 of 11 numbers) was purchased at Piggly Wiggly on 1411 Eastern Ave in Plymouth for the Friday, September 29, Evening drawing. The winning numbers were 2-3-4-5-6-7-9-11-17-20-22. This is the second winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket drawn within a week. On Tuesday, September 26, a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was drawn from a ticket sold at Lucky Seven General Store in Minong.

All or Nothing wasn't the only game with two big wins within a week. Winning numbers for a $50,000 Powerball prize was drawn for a ticket sold at BP Kenosha Travel Plaza on 11800 Burlington Rd. in Kenosha for the Saturday, September 30, Powerball drawing. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (19-30-37-44-46) plus the Powerball 22. It is the second $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Kenosha within a week. A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Meijer Store in Kenosha for the Monday, September 25 drawing.

Perhaps the biggest news for Lottery players today is the growing Powerball prize. The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing is $1.04 billion, the fourth largest jackpot in the game's history. It is the first time two consecutive jackpot runs have produced billion-dollar jackpots in the Powerball game.

$1.08 billion Powerball jackpot – July 19, 2023

$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot – October 2, 2023

Monday night's drawing will be the 32nd drawing in the jackpot run. The Powerball jackpot was previously won in California on July 19.