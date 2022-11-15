Lost rescue dog turns herself in at police station, footage shows

A lost dog has been recovered safely after she strolled inside a police station in England.

Security footage released by Leicestershire Police on Monday shows the border collie, Rosie, entering through automatic doors at the front of the police station before sitting down in the corner of the reception area.

According to officials, Rosie was being walked nearby with a second dog and managed to wander off.

"Our staff fetched some water for Rosie, and made fast friends with plenty of fuss," police wrote on Facebook. "What a lovely, clever dog."

Police say Rosie’s owner Julie Harper was "delighted she had been found safe and well."

"Receiving a phone call from the local police station asking if I had a black and white collie did alarm me for a second or two until they told me she was safe and sound," Harper told FOX Television Stations.

On Sunday, the pet’s owner celebrated eight years since she adopted Rosie from K9 Focus — a volunteer-run animal-rescue charity.

K9 Focus also shared the video on Facebook, writing: "There is no doubt we have the most intelligent rescue dogs. Well done Rosie, and well done mum and dad for keeping her chip up to date."

But, this isn’t the first time Rosie has run away. Harper told FOX that Rosie ran away two years ago when she walking in the family’s local woods, but she was able to find her way home on her own.

Harper added, "So it wasn't a great surprise she found comfort and safety."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.