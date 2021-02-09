Looking to mix up date night? Try chocolate fondue

Whether you're looking for a way to mix up date night or something for the whole family. What could be more fun than chocolate fondue? Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tasty ideas to try.

Fondue Pots

This Nostalgia Electrics chocolate fondue fountain will impress any guest with its elegance and style. The chocolatiere electric chocolate melting pot is affordable, compact and let's you create great tasting chocolate. The glazed ceramic surface prevents the chocolate sticking to the bottom of the pot. Decorated in simple script with the sentimental message, "I’m so glad I fondue", this stylish fondue pot will be a pleasure to dip delicious treats in chocolate, cheese, or other favorite fondue recipes.

Fondue Kits

Choose Belgian dark chocolate fondue pots that make fondue easy - no need to get out the fondue cooker; just place the stoneware container in the microwave, heat and enjoy! Flavors include french sea salt, espresso or raspberry chocolate warm for an hour. Ghirardelli Milk Candy Making wafers are easy to work with and come in white chocolate and dark-chocolate too!

Dip it!

Martha Stewart Collection 3-Pc. Nesting Heart Bowls, created for Macy'’s

Tabletops Unlimited 5-Pc. Serving Set - 10 Lend your entertaining setting a touch of casual elegance with the crisp porcelain and bamboo items of this versatile, five-piece serving set from Tabletops Unlimited.

Dippers Made Easy

Fruit: Save yourself a trip to the store and enjoy a bountiful box of fresh fruits, along with a 4-ct. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory sampler and a scrumptious bag of Maddy and Maize™ gourmet popcorn or choose a brightly-colored arrangement with Dipped Apple Rings. Made from crisp Granny Smith apples, dipped in indulgent semisweet chocolate, then topped with colorful chocolate and sprinkles. Or pick a premade option with The Dip Your Own Fruit Chocolate party platter will make any experience sweeter.

Macarons: Farina Bakery | Handcrafted Macarons, Pastries & Cakes Brighten anyone’s day with a gift of delicious Farina treats! Send a treasured box of delicate, colorful macarons!

Smashmallow- Perfect as a sweet tooth satisfying snack right outta the bag, amazing for dipping, as well as a delicious addition to s'mores, hot chocolate, or morning coffee.

Carrie's Crispies are not just any ordinary Rice Crispie Treat - each has been specially crafted to satisfy your sweet tooth and take you back to the simple joys of life. With a menu full of fresh, fun flavors, there is something to with Carrie’s most Popular Flavors including original, Mint Chocolate Chip, S'mores, Blue Moon, Puppy Chow and Peanut Butter Cup.



