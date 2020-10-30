Looking to have a spooktackular time this Halloween?

This Halloween you can trick and treat yourself to a little fun, some tasty food, and fun beverages at The Corners in Brookfield. Brian is hanging out at Goddess The Baker where pumpkin-flavored drinks are definitely on the menu.

About Halloween At The Corners (website)

Why limit Halloween to one day?! At The Corners we are celebrating all week during HALLOWEEK from October 26th through October 31st! Join us for a week-long spooky celebration featuring drink specials at Goddess and The Baker, movies at Silverspot Cinema, a spook-tacular photo booth in Market Square and more! We hope to see you ghouls there!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30TH

Capture your costumes at our complimentary photo booth in Market Square with Grant Images from 4-6 pm! Get professional photos in front of a Halloween backdrop!Registration required – SIGN UP IS CURRENTLY FULL.

*Will be moved indoors if there is inclement weather

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31ST

Happy Halloween! Grab a warm drink from Goddess and join us in Market Square for the game on the big screen!