Bunzel’s Meat Market has been family-owned, operated for more than 40 years

Bunzel’s Meat Market has been family-owned and operated for more than 40 years. And they were just named one of the top 100 butcher shops in the U.S. by Food & Wine Magazine. Christina is learning what makes this old-fashioned Milwaukee meat market so special.

Bunzel’s Meat Market (website)

Bunzel’s is a family-owned and operated old-fashioned Milwaukee meat market – four generations strong. Our goal is to deliver quality in everything we do — from our expansive array of meats, homemade specialty sausages and award-winning beef jerky to our extensive catering options and commitment to superior customer service.

It’s why we always hand select the finest beef from Wisconsin’s choice cattle. When it comes to consistently great tasting cuts of meat, Bunzel’s delivers. We believe families should have fresh food on their table and that’s why we buy All Natural Beef. Our poultry is deliciously seasoned yet is free from hormones and injections. Quality is a top priority at Bunzel’s.

Discover for yourself our farm fresh difference and old world charm. Tasting is believing!