Looking for the perfect holiday gift for your pet? Check out this recipe

MILWAUKEE - Looking for the perfect holiday gift for you pet? How about baking them something sweet! Emilie Rackovan with Camp Bow Wow joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for a treat perfect for you dog.
PUP’ZELLES
This is a dog-friendly take on a traditional pizzelle cookie but doesn’t require a fancy pizzelle iron press. Instead, you can bake these in the oven!
Ingredients:
• 3 eggs
• ½ cup applesauce (no sugar added)
• 2 cups flour
• 2 tsp baking powder
• 8 tbs unsalted butter, melted
• ¼ tsp salt (can be omitted)
Instructions:
• Whisk together your wet ingredients first (eggs, applesauce, melted butter)
• Add your dry ingredients and mix until combined
• If the dough is particularly wet, add more flour, a TBS at a time (dough should be able to be spooned onto a cookie sheet and hold its shape)
• Spoon onto a greased cookie sheet (one large spoonful per cookie) and flatten slightly with your fingers
• Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes
• Let cool before offering to your dog to try out!
Tips & Substitutions:
• You can replace the eggs with a flax egg (1 flax egg per 1 egg)
• Try subbing butter for coconut oil
• You can use ground up oats for an oat flour and replace the traditional baking flour
• If you want to test out different flavors for your pup, you can use canned pumpkin (no sugar added), sweet potato, or mashed banana instead of the applesauce
• Note that substitutions may alter the texture (but we bet your pup won’t mind!)
• You can make smaller cookies as well, but if you do this, lower your bake time to 6-8 minute and keep an eye on them so they don’t burn (these bake fast!)
Now your pup won’t need to sneak cookies off your plate and can enjoy his own!)