Looking for the perfect holiday gift for your pet? Check out this recipe

MILWAUKEE - Looking for the perfect holiday gift for you pet? How about baking them something sweet! Emilie Rackovan with Camp Bow Wow joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for a treat perfect for you dog. 

PUP’ZELLES
This is a dog-friendly take on a traditional pizzelle cookie but doesn’t require a fancy pizzelle iron press. Instead, you can bake these in the oven!
Ingredients:
•    3 eggs
•    ½ cup applesauce (no sugar added)
•    2 cups flour
•    2 tsp baking powder
•    8 tbs unsalted butter, melted
•    ¼ tsp salt (can be omitted)
Instructions:
•    Whisk together your wet ingredients first (eggs, applesauce, melted butter)
•    Add your dry ingredients and mix until combined
•    If the dough is particularly wet, add more flour, a TBS at a time (dough should be able to be spooned onto a cookie sheet and hold its shape)
•    Spoon onto a greased cookie sheet (one large spoonful per cookie) and flatten slightly with your fingers
•    Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes
•    Let cool before offering to your dog to try out!
Tips & Substitutions:
•    You can replace the eggs with a flax egg (1 flax egg per 1 egg)
•    Try subbing butter for coconut oil
•    You can use ground up oats for an oat flour and replace the traditional baking flour
•    If you want to test out different flavors for your pup, you can use canned pumpkin (no sugar added), sweet potato, or mashed banana instead of the applesauce
•    Note that substitutions may alter the texture (but we bet your pup won’t mind!)
•    You can make smaller cookies as well, but if you do this, lower your bake time to 6-8 minute and keep an eye on them so they don’t burn (these bake fast!)
Now your pup won’t need to sneak cookies off your plate and can enjoy his own!)