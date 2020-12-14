Looking for the perfect holiday gift for your pet? Check out this recipe

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for you pet? How about baking them something sweet! Emilie Rackovan with Camp Bow Wow joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for a treat perfect for you dog.

PUP’ZELLES

This is a dog-friendly take on a traditional pizzelle cookie but doesn’t require a fancy pizzelle iron press. Instead, you can bake these in the oven!

Ingredients:

• 3 eggs

• ½ cup applesauce (no sugar added)

• 2 cups flour

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 8 tbs unsalted butter, melted

• ¼ tsp salt (can be omitted)

Instructions:

• Whisk together your wet ingredients first (eggs, applesauce, melted butter)

• Add your dry ingredients and mix until combined

• If the dough is particularly wet, add more flour, a TBS at a time (dough should be able to be spooned onto a cookie sheet and hold its shape)

• Spoon onto a greased cookie sheet (one large spoonful per cookie) and flatten slightly with your fingers

• Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes

• Let cool before offering to your dog to try out!

Tips & Substitutions:

• You can replace the eggs with a flax egg (1 flax egg per 1 egg)

• Try subbing butter for coconut oil

• You can use ground up oats for an oat flour and replace the traditional baking flour

• If you want to test out different flavors for your pup, you can use canned pumpkin (no sugar added), sweet potato, or mashed banana instead of the applesauce

• Note that substitutions may alter the texture (but we bet your pup won’t mind!)

• You can make smaller cookies as well, but if you do this, lower your bake time to 6-8 minute and keep an eye on them so they don’t burn (these bake fast!)

Now your pup won’t need to sneak cookies off your plate and can enjoy his own!)