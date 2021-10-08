Looking for fresh authentic Mexican cuisine?

Local businesses are gearing up for the Brewers playoff run with plans to put fans in their seats. Brian is at Blue’s Egg where they’re prepping for fans that plan to have a little fun before the game.

About Blue's Egg (website)

We are grateful to serve you again. Reservations are available and strongly recommended . It is important to be on time for your reservation, and to be mindful that your table will be booked for other diners in 90 minutes. Parties of 7-10 must call 414-299-3180 . Parties of more than 8 will be seated at separate tables, which may not be near each other. Learn more about how we're preparing . (Now reserving via OpenTable)

To-go is available during dining hours. Pickup curbside on 77th Street, the street right behind Blue's Egg — follow the signs in the parking lot. Please include your car make/model/color in the "Special Instructions" on an item to help with a smoother curbside pickup experience! Gift cards cannot be applied to online ordering. To use a gift card for a curbside order, please call 414-299-3180.