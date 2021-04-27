Looking for an outdoor experience where you can climb some trees?

Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods Park is an outdoor adventure unlike anything you've experienced. Brian is in Kenosha getting ready to balance, climb and swing his way through a unique treetop obstacle course.

About Boundless Adventures (website)

Boundless Adventures is not your typical ropes course, obstacle course, or zipline canopy tour. We build and operate the most challenging and unique aerial adventure parks in the nation.

Every Boundless park is created in the spirit of helping people of all ages and skill levels challenge their boundaries by swinging, climbing, balancing, traversing, and zip-lining through our tree-top adventures!