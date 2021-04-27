Looking for an outdoor experience where you can climb some trees?

Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods Park is an outdoor adventure unlike anything you’ve experienced
Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods Park is an outdoor adventure unlike anything you've experienced. Brian is in Kenosha getting ready to balance, climb and swing his way through a unique treetop obstacle course.
Looking for an outdoor experience where you can be in the middle of a forest and climb some trees?
Brian is at Boundless Adventures learning how to maneuver around their outdoor ropes course and swing from some big trees.
About Boundless Adventures (website)
Boundless Adventures is not your typical ropes course, obstacle course, or zipline canopy tour. We build and operate the most challenging and unique aerial adventure parks in the nation.
Whether you’re looking to explore, feel motivated or conquer your fears, Boundless Adventures in Kenosha has a challenge for kids and adults
Brian is learning more about their outdoor courses that range from 10 feet to 40 feet off the ground.
Every Boundless park is created in the spirit of helping people of all ages and skill levels challenge their boundaries by swinging, climbing, balancing, traversing, and zip-lining through our tree-top adventures!
Unless you’re cutting one down, it’s not every day that you get to climb a tree
At Boundless Adventures in Kenosha, there are four different courses to climb with a series of obstacles that provide a unique physical and mental exercise
