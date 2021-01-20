Looking for a tasty cheese platter, party tray for the big game this weekend?

It’s National Cheese Lover’s Day and to celebrate Brian is featuring a Watertown cheesemaker that’s been making dairy products for more than 90 years. He’s at Kraemer Cheese spreading one family’s love of cheese.

About Kraemer Cheese (website)

The story begins in the small Wisconsin community of Watertown. It was here that Tony Kraemer, a lifelong farmer, decided to build a small dairy business on his property. Could Tony, the patriarch of the Kraemer family enterprise, ever have envisioned that three generations later, his family would still be carrying on the tradition for fine dairy products and service he began in the 1920s?

Tony's farm and dairy operation survived the Depression, and he was able to build his business through the next two decades. In 1949, Tony's son, Jim, joined his father, concentrating on all facets of the operation. Jim spent years learning his father's business, doing everything from working the farm and land, to delivering milk and building a loyal customer base. But Jim's interests lay in another area of the operation, and in the early 1970s, he and his wife, Joanne, were able to realize their dream.

It was here, on the family homestead that Kraemer Dairy Store was born. Over the next three decades, Jim and Joanne worked to build the business, scoured the state to find the finest cheeses, and in the process, groomed the next generation of Kraemers.