Looking for a stress relief? This workout that can get you in shape

MILWAUKEE - Mixed Martial Arts isn’t just a competition sport, at Roufusport it’s a way to get the family together for a little fun, fitness and stress relief. Brian is hitting the heavy bags and getting in a workout this morning.

About Roufusport (website)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Roufusport MMA/Mixed Martial Arts Academy is considered by many to be one of the world’s premier schools for true beginners to serious competitors alike looking to learn MMA, Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Boxing, Jiu Jitsu/Grappling/Wrestling and Self Defense – all while getting into GREAT SHAPE!

The Roufus name is established and well known through generations of dominance in many styles of Martial Arts, with emphasis on MMA, Kickboxing, Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu. Roufusport Academy is proud to represent the Roufus legacy and commitment to excellence by providing our students and competitors with the absolute best environment, instructors and coaches available anywhere in the world.

