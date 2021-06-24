Looking for a specific cheese that’s made in Wisconsin?

June Dairy Month is in full swing and there’s no better way to celebrate than spending a morning at a shop that sells more than 50 varieties of Wisconsin-made Cheddar Cheese. Brian is at the Wisconsin Cheese Mart with a sample of the goods.

About Wisconsin Cheese Mart (website)

Our family-owned cheese store has been in Milwaukee for more than 80 years, and our mission today is the same as it was back then: To celebrate the cheesemakers' craft, showcase their hard work and innovation, and serve cheese fanatics everywhere the best of what Wisconsin has to offer.