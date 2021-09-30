Expand / Collapse search

Looking for a place to get crafty? Check out Just Kiln’s Time art studio

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Looking for a place to be creative and have a little fun?

Brian is in Menomonee Falls hanging out at this local art studio that’s celebrating 10 years of being an inspiration to their guests.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - If you’re looking for a place to get crafty, Brian can help. He’s at Just Kiln’s Time in Menomonee Falls where you can pick from 600 items and then paint away.

If you’re looking for a place to get crafty, Brian can help.

He’s at Just Kiln’s Time in Menomonee Falls where you can pick from 600 items and then paint away.

About Just Kiln' Time (website)

The BIGGEST question people ask is, "What made you open a PYOP studio?"

If you’re interested in trying out glass fusing but don’t know where to start, Just Kiln’ Time can show you the way

Brian is in Menomonee Falls at this local art studio that has walk in times and classes available for anyone hoping to get creative.

Our daughter Aaliyah was born with Cerebral Palsy. Because of this disability, she cannot do what other children can do. One day Aaliyah's school called and asked if Aaliyah could play with clay to see if she would react to it. Two weeks later after Aaliyah's piece was fired, the staff painted her hand and she LOVED it! Her reaction was so touching, and they called us very EXCITED! We took Aaliyah to a PYOP Studio to see for ourselves. When I painted her hand, it tickled her so much, and she laughed so hard it made me cry. About 2 years later we were on vacation in Wisconsin Dells and tried it again. Aaliyah gave us the same reaction. She started LAUGHING again!

Rustic Wooden Boards are unique & one of a kind, but why buy a generic one when you can create a personalize piece for your home

Brian is in the Boarding Room at Just Kiln’ Time in Menomonee Falls where original rustic boards are born.

​We hope that our story and Just Kiln' Time can be an inspiration for other families, like it has been an inspiration for ours, especially those with special needs. Our goal is to give your family a safe and great place to escape and relax and explore your creativity!

If you like to get a little messy when you create your art than this could be for you

Brian is in Menomonee Falls at Just Kiln’ Time trying out their Pottery Wheel.

Looking for a cool place to be creative and have a little fun?

Brian is in Menomonee Falls helping this local art studio get ready for a big party of their own.