Looking for a place that offers a unique, fun, full-body workout?

Have you neglected your health and body during the pandemic? Brian has a way to change that. He's at Club Pilates in Mequon learning how Pilates can help you and your body feels better all year long.

About Club Pilates (website)

We believe that Pilates is the path to a fuller, more satisfying physical existence. We believe that being in control of your body helps you to be in control of your life. And best of all, we believe that you can start anytime.

Classes

Advertisement

No matter your age or level of fitness, there’s a Pilates class that will work for you. See the options and find your perfect workout fit.

Instructors

Club Pilates instructors perform hundreds of hours of training to meet teacher standards so they can provide the highest quality Pilates workouts.

Studios

It’s more than just Reformers. Club Pilates studios feature a variety of apparatus, including TRX, Exo-Chair, Bosu ball, mats, rollers, and more.