Looking for a pizza with a light and airy crust like a cloud that won’t weigh you down?

Today is national pizza day and there's no better way to celebrate then to feature a modern-day Italian restaurant and their Roman al Taglio Pizza. What is that style of pizza you ask? Brian is in Sheboygan finding out more about Harry's Pizza Market and their Roman-Style Pizzas.

About Harry's Pizza Market (website)

Restaurateur, Avni (Al) Latifi and his wife, Laurie started in the restaurant business in the year 2004 taking over the original Harry’s Diner on Kohler Memorial Drive in Sheboygan from Al’s brother Harry. Al had his chef’s coat on, cooking in the kitchen and Laurie was running around in a poodle skirt taking orders.

In 2006, Al found an opportunity to move Harry’s Diner to Interstate Plaza. Harry’s Diner at Interstate was a hotspot for years by locals and travelers alike. Al also had pizza running in his blood as he, and Harry have a certified Neapolitan style pizzeria, Harry’s Prohibition Bistro on South Pier in Sheboygan.

In the fall of 2019 Al went to Miami Florida and got certified to make Roman style pizzas on March 16th 2020, The governor of Wisconsin enforced a mandate to close down all dine in restaurants. Al and Laurie did not want to close!! So, they decided To renovate the diner and re open as a Roman style pizzeria, the 1st in Wisconsin!! TO BE CONTINUED…