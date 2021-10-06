Expand / Collapse search

Looking for a locally made, light, crunchy and delicious potato chip?

Snacks that taste great and those you can feel great about eating

MUSKEGO, Wis. - If you believe you shouldn’t have to compromise between snacks that taste great and those you can feel great about eating, then this could be for you.

Have you ever tried a potato chip that’s vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, paleo-friendly and kosher?

About Jackson's Chips (website)

When our son Jackson was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder, our top priority was to find ways to ease his symptoms. After much trial and error, we discovered that a high-fat, low-carb diet—with an emphasis on coconut oil and other ancestral fats—greatly improved both his health and quality of life.

Our whole family adopted this way of eating—but boy, did we miss snack foods! So we set out to make our own. We began cooking locally-grown, thinly-sliced sweet potatoes low and slow in coconut oil on our stovetop. The results were delicious!

These chips could be for you

The chips were too good not to share with you and your family, so we started Jackson's. His legacy lives on through our company and the snacks he inspired, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring them to you.

