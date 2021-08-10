Looking for a fun restaurant with a menu the entire family can dig into?

It was less than two years ago that Milk Can Hamburgers debuted on the local food truck scene, today they’re planning their second brick and mortar location. Brian is in Muskego at this locally owned hot spot that puts a twist on burgers and frozen custard.

About Milk Can Hamburgers (website)

Milk Can Hamburgers & Frozen Custard is a contemporary twist on your favorite Wisconsin Burger and Custard traditions. With supper club roots and deep ties to the midwest, we built our brand around quality, community, and a commitment to genuine hospitality.

We debuted as a food truck in October of 2019 with a simple goal: create a familiar, uncomplicated menu out of genuine quality ingredients and serve them with the best service possible. Fast-forward a year and a half, and we’re continuing that tradition into our first Brick & Mortar restaurant.

Our team has spent the past five years dreaming up our ideal burgers and chicken sandwiches, unique seasonings and sauces, and creamy custard. Each recipe has been carefully crafted with a focus on Wisconsin products and is cooked to order to give you the best experience possible.

At Milk Can, you’ll always find a genuine quality, genuine hospitality, and a genuine love of a great burger. We are privileged to be a part of your community, and we’re extremely proud to have the chance to share this with you!