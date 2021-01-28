Are you looking for a delicious breakfast or light lunch complete with French pastries, quiches, and croissants? Look no further, Brian is at Fresh Baked Cafe -- Brookfield's newest hot spot for some of the best croissants in town.

About Fresh Baked Cafe (website)

Fresh Baked is a family owned business that strives to bring European Cafe, living to the downtown Oconomowoc & Brookfield communities. We use only the top ingredients available to us, to give you the very best Cafe experience we ca. We have a unique menu that has staple items that are available everyday as well as new creations that change regularly. We use local farmer goods in our hand crafted soups and sandwiches.