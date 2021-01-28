Expand / Collapse search

Looking for a delicious breakfast or light lunch complete with French pastries?

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Are you looking for delicious breakfast or light lunch complete with French pastries?

Look no further, Brian is at Brookfield's newest hot spot for some of the best croissants in town.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Are you looking for a delicious breakfast or light lunch complete with French pastries, quiches, and croissants? Look no further, Brian is at Fresh Baked Cafe --  Brookfield's newest hot spot for some of the best croissants in town. 

Bakers may be the only people that get up earlier than we do, but for a good reason

Brian is in Brookfield with a look at how they roll their the dough to get it just right for baking.

About Fresh Baked Cafe (website)

Fresh Baked is a family owned business that strives to bring European Cafe, living to the downtown Oconomowoc & Brookfield communities. We use only the top ingredients available to us, to give you the very best Cafe experience we ca. We have a unique menu that has staple items that are available everyday as well as new creations that change regularly. We use local farmer  goods in our hand crafted soups and sandwiches.

On any given day Fresh Baked Café makes a variety of croissants

Brian is there showing us why they've become THE hot spot for French Baked goods in Brookfield.

Fresh Baked Café in Brookfield is a French pastry and coffee shop

Brian with one of the owners who vows to use only the best ingredients available for the very best possible cafe experience.