Look familiar? Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects in south side shooting

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating suspects wanted for a shooting that happened on the city's south side on Monday, July 13.



Police said the suspects approached a victim near 11th and Greenfield. From inside a suspect vehicle, shots were fired, striking the victim.



Suspect #1 is described as a male, African-American and was last seen wearing a face mask and armed with a handgun. Supsect #2 is described as a male, African-American with an unknown clothing description.



The suspects fled in a white, four-door Chevrolet Impala with tinted side windows.



Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.



