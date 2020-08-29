Look familiar? Menomonee Falls PD seeks suspect in Woodman's liquor theft

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in a retail theft investigation on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Police said the suspect took $185.94 worth of liquor from a Woodman's Food Market on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. without paying or attempting to pay.

The suspect was last seen getting into a 2005-20008 red Dodge Charger with Wisconsin license plate number AJS-5393 -- which is not registered to any vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, call Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, or submit a tip online at stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 tips app.