Look familiar? Menomonee Falls PD investigating retail theft

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail that happened Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 14.

Police said a male suspect took more than $675 worth of Milwaukee brand batteries from a hardware store on Falls Parkway just south of County Line Road without paying for them around 2:50 p.m.

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall, white, with his hair shaved on the sides and a ponytail on top of his head. Police said the suspect fled the scene in an older blue Lexus RX 350.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-888-441-5505 or through the P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.