'Long time coming:' Select Marcus Theatres locations reopen with new COVID-19 safety practices

A small part of pre-pandemic life is back. Marcus Theatres opened several southeastern Wisconsin locations on Friday, Aug. 21.

Some people cheered as they walked into the Menomonee Falls Marcus. It was hard to tell who was more excited -- guests or the staff. The start treatment for movie-goers starts right at the door.

A Hollywood ending can give you goosebumps, but it was Friday's opening scene that gave movie-lovers all the feels.

"I'm excited. I'm delightful. This was my delight of the day," said Nicosia King of Milwaukee.

After closing due to COVID-19, the cinema reopened for businesses Friday for the first time in five months.

"I'm so excited," said Jake Johnson, general manager of the Menomonee Falls Marcus. "It's so good to have people back in the building. It's been a long time coming."

Concessions at Marcus Theatres

Every guest who walks through the doors gets the "star" treatment -- Marcus' COVID-19 safety plan. If they choose, movie-goers can purchase tickets and concessions online. Seats are socially distanced. Doors have been upgraded for safety reasons, too.

"You don't have to use your hand to open it. It blows people's minds and it's a simple step," Johnson said.

Hands-free door opener at Marcus Theatres

The opening night crowd might have been a bit small -- consider it a preview.

"I was going to buy all of the tickets to make sure that if no one got in, this movie was going to show," said King.

One thing is certain: Staff and movie-lovers are ready for showtime.

"As soon as I heard it was open, I said we gotta go," said movie-fan Juan Prado.

Only select Marcus Theatres opened on Friday; more will open next Friday, Aug. 28. To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.