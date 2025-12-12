Long-term closures related to I-94 reconstruction; what you need to know

There will be some major ramp closures along I-94 on Monday you need to be aware of. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on the long-term closures related to the Interstate 94 reconstruction project in Milwaukee.

Traffic impact

Timeline:

The long-term closure of the General Mitchell Boulevard entrance ramp to I-94 westbound, as well as the I-94 eastbound exit ramp to Mitchell, start overnight Monday, Dec. 15.

The closures, part of the project's West Leg Segment, will facilitate reconstruction of the Hawley Road Interchange and prepare I-94 westbound for bidirectional traffic. Both closures are expected to last through March 2026.

In late December or early January, Hawley Road is scheduled to fully close at I-94 through late 2028.

WisDOT said the West Leg Segment is scheduled to be complete by late 2028. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Detours

For the Mitchell entrance ramp closure:

Bluemound Road to 84th Street

For the I-94 exit ramp closure:

I-94 eastbound to WIS 175 southbound to Frederick Miller Way

For the Hawley Road closure: