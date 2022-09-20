Lomira police chief, officers resign

Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer.

Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years.

Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday, Sept. 16 after 10 years of service. The school resource officer had more than 20 years of service. A patrol officer is taking over that position.

In a news release, Luedtke said:

"We can assure you that while these personnel changes will impact the level of service that the police department will be able to provide in the short term, the village is committed to public safety and is working to provide law enforcement protection for our citizens."

The police department's remaining officers will continue responding during work hours. The sheriff's office, Luedtke said, will respond outside those hours as they usually do, and will provide additional coverage in the Lomira area during the staffing shortage.