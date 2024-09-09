The Local Collective in Hartford; from home décor to hats and dresses

The Local Collective in Hartford
Brian Kramp is with the owner who takes pride in not only making but selling locally handmade goods.
From home décor to hats and dresses, you never know what you’ll find when you check out The Local Collective in Hartford. Brian Kramp is with the owner who has curated her store and a vending machine with unique pieces from local artisans.
Give laughter and love candles
Brian Kramp is checking out some of the locally made candles from a woman that loves to laugh and create nostalgic scents.
Workshop offerings
Brian Kramp is checking out a collection of cute items that may inspire you to take one of their workshops.
More than 100 vendors
Lollipop Kid
Brian Kramp is in Hartford at The Local Collective seeing why this sweet place is worth a stop.