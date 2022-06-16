Loaded Baked Potato Salad: recipe
Father's Day is this weekend and a lot of families will be grilling.
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy and delicious recipe.
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
Ingredients:
4 pounds red or yellow potatoes, cut in cubes, boiled and cooled
2 cups sour cream
1 1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 envelope Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 pound bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
4 to 6 green onions, thinly sliced
Directions:
In a large bowl whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, Ranch dressing mix, and black pepper. Mix in potatoes and remaining ingredients. Reserve 2 tablespoons each of the crumbled bacon, cheese, and green onions for garnish. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. Sprinkle the extra bacon, cheese, and onions on top right before serving.