Little Muskego Lake boating accident, 10-year-old hurt

The Brief A 10-year-old was hurt in a boating accident on Little Muskego Lake on Saturday, June 7. The child was taken to a local hospital. Police say everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.



A 10-year-old child was hurt in a boating accident on Little Muskego Lake on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Boating accident

What we know:

According to the Muskego Police Department, at about 10 a.m., Muskego police and the Tess Corners fire Department responded to a reported boating accident at Idle Isle Park.

Police say the 10-year-old was injured in a boating accident on the lake, and immediate medical care was provided at the scene before the child was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of the injuries is not being released at this time.

Investigation

Police go on to say that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation and that all parties are cooperating.

If you have any information, contact the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.