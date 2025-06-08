Little Muskego Lake boating accident, 10-year-old dead; DNR investigating

article

The Brief A 10-year-old died in a boating accident at Idle Isle Park on Little Muskego Lake on Saturday, June 7, 2025. A preliminary investigation shows that a boat being operated by a 74-year-old crashed into another boat, which was stationary. The child on that boat was taken to the hospital where they died.



A 10-year-old child died in a boating accident on Little Muskego Lake on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), at about10 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, the Muskego Police Department and Tess Corners Fire Department responded to a reported boat accident at Idle Isle Park on Little Muskego Lake.

A 10-year-old child was injured in the boating accident. Immediate care was provided at the scene before the child was taken to a local hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The child died from their injuries at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest a boat operated by a 74-year-old man with one other person on board struck a stationary boat with three people on board, including the child.

No other significant injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation by the DNR with assistance from the Muskego Police Department.

DNR tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the DNR’s confidential Violation Hotline or by calling 1-800-847-9367 or to contact the Muskego Police Department at 262-679-4130.