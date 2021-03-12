Lincoln Park Golf Course to open March 12 for the season

The Lincoln Park Golf Course will open Friday, March 12 for the season -- with tee times available between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Courses will remain open weather permitting.

A springtime 9-hole round at Lincoln Park Golf Course is $12 with replay the same day for $7. The course will be walking only until turf conditions permit carts.

Discount cardholders will earn rewards points for their round. Spring rates are universal for cardholders and public play.

Call 414-257-8024 for tee times or with any questions.