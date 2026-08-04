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Lincoln Avenue Elementary school supply drive hosted by MPD District 2

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published August 4, 2026 6:12 AM CDT
Published August 4, 2026 6:12 AM CDT
Milwaukee Lincoln Avenue School fire, next steps
Milwaukee Lincoln Avenue School fire, next steps

Milwaukee Lincoln Avenue School fire, next steps

Answers about what is next for Lincoln Avenue School are emerging. Milwaukee Public Schools leaders just laid out a plan for students and staff to relocate to Pulaski High School this upcoming school year. It comes after a massive fire destroyed the building on June 30.

The Brief

    • MPD District 2 is hosting a "Back to School Supply Drive" to benefit students and staff impacted by the Lincoln Avenue School fire.
    • The drive runs through Aug. 24.
    • You can donate supplies at any MPD district station or donate directly online.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking you to help students, staff, and families impacted by the Lincoln Avenue School fire by donating to a school supply drive.

School supply drive

What we know:

MPD District 2 is hosting a "Back to School Supply Drive" which runs through Aug. 24.

Police are asking for much-needed school supplies and other essential items to help students, teachers, and staff as they recover and prepare for the upcoming school year.

Related

Milwaukee’s Lincoln Avenue School fire; community meetings
article

Milwaukee’s Lincoln Avenue School fire; community meetings

In response to the June 30 five-alarm fire that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School, Milwaukee Public Schools is inviting the community to attend upcoming meetings.

Every donation, big or small, makes a meaningful difference to show our schools, students, and educators that they have the support of their community and local police department during this difficult time.

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Where to donate

What you can do:

The goal is to reach 250 book bags, which will be filled with school supplies for students and teachers for this upcoming school year.

Donation boxes will be placed in the front lobby at every MPD district building. If your organization has items collected in bulk outside your local district, contact MPD District 2 community liaison officers for pickups.

You can also donate directly via the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation website.

If you have any questions, contact PO Dellian Mendez Santiago or PO Carissa Sanchez at D2_CLO@milwaukee.gov or call 414-935-7228.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and flyer. FOX6 has reported on the fire at Lincoln Avenue Elementary.

NewsMilwaukee Police DepartmentMilwaukee Public SchoolsEducationMilwaukee