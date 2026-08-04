Lincoln Avenue Elementary school supply drive hosted by MPD District 2

The Brief MPD District 2 is hosting a "Back to School Supply Drive" to benefit students and staff impacted by the Lincoln Avenue School fire. The drive runs through Aug. 24. You can donate supplies at any MPD district station or donate directly online.



Milwaukee police are asking you to help students, staff, and families impacted by the Lincoln Avenue School fire by donating to a school supply drive.

School supply drive

What we know:

MPD District 2 is hosting a "Back to School Supply Drive" which runs through Aug. 24.

Police are asking for much-needed school supplies and other essential items to help students, teachers, and staff as they recover and prepare for the upcoming school year.

Related article

Every donation, big or small, makes a meaningful difference to show our schools, students, and educators that they have the support of their community and local police department during this difficult time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Where to donate

What you can do:

The goal is to reach 250 book bags, which will be filled with school supplies for students and teachers for this upcoming school year.

Donation boxes will be placed in the front lobby at every MPD district building. If your organization has items collected in bulk outside your local district, contact MPD District 2 community liaison officers for pickups.

You can also donate directly via the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation website.

If you have any questions, contact PO Dellian Mendez Santiago or PO Carissa Sanchez at D2_CLO@milwaukee.gov or call 414-935-7228.