Lightning strikes Milwaukee home, starts fire; family looks to rebuild

The wild weather is causing big problems for one Milwaukee family.

They were inside the upper unit of a south side home when lightning struck it.

Last Monday, May 20, was a start to the day the family won’t ever forget.

"It was completely insane," said Evan Robinson. "[I] went to go turn the shower on and all of a sudden, boom, lightning strikes. Then after, sounds like an explosion."

As Robinson was getting ready for school, his plans quickly changed.

Mother Tammi Forsyth-- looked out the window near Quincy and Layton, thinking a tree nearby was struck by lightning. She quickly realized the home had been hit.

"He said, ‘Mom, the room’s making a humming noise and outlets are sparking and I smell smoke,’" Forsyth said. "I ran outside and I looked and I saw bricks from the chimney on the driveway. The minute I saw the smoke coming up, I just knew I had to get everybody out of the house."

Forsyth woke up her younger kids and the family living below, before flames spread.

From the street level, the damage is barely visible. But a closer look inside, you see the upper unit is destroyed.

"Everything that wasn’t destroyed by the fire has been contaminated by smoke and water," Forsyth said.

To make matters worse, they do not have renter's insurance.

"I worked to get everything in that room, and now it’s all covered in a ceiling that’s been cut out," Robinson said.

They've started a GoFundMe page to help get back on their feet.

Despite everything, they're now counting their blessings, thankful the situation wasn't worse.

"I’m really lucky that all my kids are okay, and still here and that’s just the most important thing," Forsyth said.

The kids' sizes are women's S/M and women's size 9 shoes, men's M/L and XL, as well as shoe sizes 9 and 12/13. If you want to give clothing, email Forsyth at tammilforsyth@gmail.com.