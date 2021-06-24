Expand / Collapse search

Lightning strikes Bay View home, witnesses say

By Kaitlyn Herzog
Published 
Bay View
Firefighters dispatched to a residence on S. Wentworth Avenue, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Multiple witnesses say lightning struck a home near Wentworth and Texas in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Thursday afternoon, June 24. 

Fire crews from Milwaukee and St. Francis responded to the two-story home around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. 

