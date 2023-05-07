Hoan Bridge will be lit to honor 3 fallen Wisconsin firefighters

article

Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge will be lit up on Sunday, May 7, to honor and remember three Wisconsin firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022.

The three Wisconsin Firefighters that will be memorialized are Captain Brian Busch from Mineral Point Fire Department, Firefighter James "Jim" Ludlum from Mineral Point Fire Department and Firefighter Riley Huiras from Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department.

The event will start at 8 p.m. and will be located at the Summerfest parking lot at 650 East Erie Street. The event will include a brief reading of the fallen firefighters' service history, with participants flanked by fire apparatus and fire crews from around the area and a moment of silent prayer.