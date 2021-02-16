Light snow continues Tuesday morning, another 1-2″ inches likely

Light snow continues Tuesday morning with another 1-2 inches likely before things calm down after sunrise. Highs today will warm slightly to the upper teens and should get into the low to mid-20s the next few days.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon for Ozaukee and Sheboygan Counties.

Roads across the area are mostly snow-covered early this morning. Give yourself plenty of extra time if heading out.

According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, crews have been out salting and plowing main streets all night. The blowing and drifting snow dictates continued focus on the mains at least through the morning commute. As the snow tapers off this morning and driving & turn lanes are safe, crews will be directed onto residential streets. Yesterday afternoon’s pre-salting effort of the residential streets should help reduce snow bonding on pavement and will aide in plows moving the snow effectively.

Parking in Milwaukee: No impact expected. We encourage neighbors to park off-street when able and/or to park as far to the curb line as possible. This will help our daytime crews get access to residential streets and parking lanes.

Garbage Collections in Milwaukee: No impact expected. Check milwaukee.gov/snow for changes and updates.

Light snow is possible again Wednesday and Thursday, but we clear up for Friday and Saturday.

