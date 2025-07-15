Libraries wage postcard campaign, attempt to save federal funding

The Brief Local public libraries are waging a postcard campaign to save federal funding on the chopping block. The libraries are encouraging patrons to write to their U.S. Senators and Representatives to continue federal funding. The postcard campaign runs through Friday, July 25.



Cuts to federal funds have local public libraries worried about the future. Librarians hope a postcard campaign can make a difference.

Libraries impacted by federal cuts

What we know:

Public libraries across Wisconsin are encouraging patrons to write their U.S. Senators and Representatives to continue federal funding.

Mukwonago Library Director Abby Armour said libraries across the state rely on federal dollars from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The Trump administration wants to dissolve the group and its $300 million budget.

Librarians concerned

What they're saying:

"A lot of libraries strength is in how we work together. You pull one thread – you might not notice it right away but after a while the whole blanket unravels," Armour said.

Abby Armour

Armour said that would make it financially impossible for individual libraries to fund programs that are currently shared – like Badger Link or Inter-Library Loans.

"About $3.2 million is given to the state of Wisconsin from IMLS," said Nyama Reed, the Whitefish Bay Public Library Director.

Nyama Reed

Reed worries about the trickle-down effect the cuts could have. She read for FOX6 News some of the postcards her patrons have already filled out.

"This one I love. ‘They let me have lots of adventures. Mason,'" Red said.

Back in Mukwonago

What they're saying:

"Do you think these [postcards] will work? Do you think they’ll have an impact?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"Hearing stories directly from people who are using these libraries I think is going to be very powerful," Armour said.

What's next:

The postcard campaign runs through Friday, July 25.

FOX6 News reached out to Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin replied saying, "These resources are critical for communities across our state, and I'll keep fighting to fund them."

The Source: The information in this post was provided by librarians in southeast Wisconsin.



