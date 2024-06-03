Celebrating National Dairy Month at Libertyland Farms in Valders

Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm
June is national Dairy Month and local dairy breakfasts and events have been an iconic part of Wisconsin’s culture for nearly 50 years. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc County at Libertyland Farms with a sample of what some farms are serving up during these special breakfasts on the farm.
VALDERS, Wis. - June is National Dairy month, and what better place to celebrate than on a farm right in Wisconsin?
Brian Kramp took a trip up to Valders in Manitowoc County to check out Libertyland Farms.
All the activities at the farm breakfast
If you’ve never been to a breakfast on the farm in Wisconsin, there will be plenty of opportunities for you this month. Brian Kramp is at Libertyland Farms in OManitowoc County with a preview of what they are planning for their upcoming Breakfast On The Farm event.
How Wisconsin Farms impact everyone
Have you ever wanted to tour a farm? You can educate yourself with the help of local farmers during June Dairy Month. Brian Kramp is in Manitowoc County with an Agricultural Educator who can explain why farms impact everyone in Wisconsin.
Showcasing farm technology
Did you know that some farms use robotics? They may be the kind you’re thinking of, but for the family behind a Manitowoc County farm, their Robotic Facility is essential to their daily routine. Brian Kramp is with the owner of Libertyland Farms seeing how robotics has streamlined their operation.
Taking care of the cows on the farm
June Dairy Month has officially started and there’s no better way to appreciate the work that goes into life on the farm than seeing it firsthand. Brian Kramp is hanging out with the cows at Libertyland Farms in Oconomowoc County, seeing what goes into the daily care of their animals.
Sustainability on the farm
At Libertyland Farms in Manitowoc, sustainability is about leaving the land, water, and soil better for the next generation and the next crop. Brian Kramp is learning why focusing on sustainability is essential from season to season at Libertyland Farms.
.