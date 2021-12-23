Lena Taylor suspends lieutenant governor campaign

article

Wisconsin State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) is suspending her campaign for lieutenant governor, it was announced Thursday, Dec. 23.

Taylor announced in October that she would run for the office.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has decided to give up the post to run for U.S. Senate.

Statement from Taylor:

"With deliberate thought and prayer, I have decided to suspend my candidacy for Lt. Governor. During the last several months, I have spent a great deal of time addressing the issue of redistricting. While working to ensure fair legislative maps and to maintain and improve existing representation for communities of color, I have questioned the best use of my legislative experience and skills.

"The office of Lt. Governor offers a wide platform to raise awareness about many issues. However, as a hands-on, boots on the ground legislator, I want to be positioned to have a direct impact on the concerns of constituents. As I contemplate my options, I want to thank those who have supported my campaign for Lt. Governor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.