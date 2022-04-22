Lemon roasted asparagus: recipe
Looking for a fresh side dish for dinner?
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for lemon roasted asparagus.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 to 2 lbs asparagus (medium stalks, not too thin)
Zest from one lemon
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup shredded or fresh grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil
Line cleaned, trimmed asparagus on baking sheet. Whisk lemon juice, zest, olive oil, salt, pepper together.
Advertisement