Lemon roasted asparagus: recipe

Looking for a fresh side dish for dinner?

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for lemon roasted asparagus.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 to 2 lbs asparagus (medium stalks, not too thin)

Zest from one lemon

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup shredded or fresh grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil

Line cleaned, trimmed asparagus on baking sheet. Whisk lemon juice, zest, olive oil, salt, pepper together.