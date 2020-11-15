Legendary college basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, tests positive for COVID-19

article

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for COVID-19, according a statement posted on Twitter.

“As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week. Following our most recent testing, I was informed I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home. I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team,” the statement read.

Boeheim, 75, took the ongoing pandemic seriously ahead of his 45th coaching season, donning a mask at every practice and even wearing a device that alerted him when he got too close to another person.

The school announced that the entire men’s basketball team had paused activities as it prepares for the season.

RELATED: US surpasses 11M COVID-19 cases less than a week after topping 10M cases, according to Johns Hopkins

Advertisement

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, Coach Boeheim and all members of the basketball program. Per our COVID safety protocols, following Coach's positive test we conducted an additional round of testing for all members of the basketball program. From that testing we learned that one other member of the program has tested positive. As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement.

“We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus. All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week.”

Syracuse is supposed to host Bryant University on Nov. 27 to start the 2020-21 season.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.