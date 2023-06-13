Legal Action of Wisconsin overdose training, 'harm reduction approach'

Fentanyl has killed more than 4,000 Wisconsinites in just the last eight years. Attorneys took a step Tuesday, June 13 to learn how to save a life.

Attorneys with Legal Action of Wisconsin help people with civil cases, but on Tuesday, their offices were empty as about 40 people, with dozens more online, filled a large corner room.

"It's really scary," said Courtney Geiger, Milwaukee Health Department. "It's really important that we share the signs and symptoms of what an overdose can look like."

They also learned about the life-saving solutions.

"Call 911," said Geiger. "Then you try to wake them up, give the Narcan and then do CPR, rescue breaths. If, after two to three minutes, if they're not responding, you can give another dose."

The Milwaukee Health Department led the training. Attorneys who are used to finding answers in case law got some new tools.

"We're very excited that Legal Action is engaging in a harm reduction approach to the civil legal services that we deliver," said Monica Cail, Legal Action of Wisconsin.

Legal Action of Wisconsin helps people with eviction, debt and record expungement, to name a few. The goal of the overdose training is to give attorneys a way to provide hope to their clients, build relationships and, hopefully, save lives.

"Going from there and, hopefully, building a relationship so that when the individual is looking to make other changes, entering treatment or getting access to other services that will keep them healthy and alive, there's a relationship there that allows that to happen," said Cail.

Hundreds of people died from overdoses in Milwaukee County in 2022 alone.

"Here, we have an opportunity to do it right with the opioid epidemic and offer support to folks who are struggling, rather than a punitive approach," said Cail.