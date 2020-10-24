Leftover prescriptions? Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 24

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that nearly 230 local law enforcement agencies will be participating in Drug Take Back Day across the state on Saturday, Oct. 24. Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations.

“The opioid epidemic continues to impact families across Wisconsin. One step Wisconsinites can take to help fight diversion and addiction is to properly dispose of unused medications at drug drop boxes around the state,” said Attorney General Kaul.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

To find a Drug Take Back Location: CLICK HERE.

GUIDELINES:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Advertisement

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.