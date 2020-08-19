'Leave the lights on:' Day 3 of DNC elicits questions of 2024 host bid for Milwaukee

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton are prepared to speak during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19 -- just not in Milwaukee.

Wednesday marked the third day of the almost entirely virtual DNC. Harris, Obama and Clinton were among tens of thousands originally expected to be in Milwaukee. Now, they're staying home. But will the crowds return?

The U.S. Secret Service is in Milwaukee, and so are security fences and a stage -- but not for the nominee or the crowds.

"We still want the people back here," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Barrett pitched Milwaukee has the host city for the next connection, flanked by the DNC head.

"Four years from now, we are certainly going to leave the lights on for the Democrats, and if I can say this to my friends without offending them, for the Republicans as well," Barrett said.

Security perimeter outside of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee

FOX6 News asked Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, if the city can get a rain check for a future convention. He said the conversation has already started.

"There are an awful lot of people who are talking about Milwaukee in 2024," Solmonese said. "If you ask me, should the Democratic convention be here, absolutely. It's a different set of people who are going to make that decision. A different leadership, a different chairman, a different site selection committee."

Wisconsin delegates now ready their argument for that new convention team -- eyeing 2024.

"It's extremely important because we were promised the convention," said Tommy Molina, a Bernie Sanders delegate. "At this point, it almost seems like we are not having a convention in Milwaukee. That's one of the reasons myself is hoping in 2024 the Democrats commit to holding the convention in person here."

Road begin to close around the Wisconsin Center as the city prepares to host the Democratic National Convention on August 16, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"I think Milwaukee, you heard from Democratic leadership that working with the team in Milwaukee has been an amazing experience, that they have rolled with the punches of all the changes that occurred," Trevor Jung, a Joe Biden delegate, said. "I think that that type of leadership should be rewarded with bringing the convention back."

The 2020 DNC is unconventional. Will the 2024 event look the same?

"One of the many legacies of Wisconsin's Jason Rae is that he may have ushered in a permanent change in how we call the roll," said Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Solmonese said it is too early to say if future conventions will be completely virtual, that no one knows what the future will hold.